3 workers die of suspected toxic gas inhalation at Tamil Nadu factory

Three workers died after suspectedly inhaling toxic gas at a factory near Hosur in Tamil Nadu on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

The purported incident took place when the workers were cleaning the wastewater storage tank at the factory belonging to Tata Electronics. (File)

The purported incident took place when the workers were cleaning the wastewater storage tank at the factory belonging to Tata Electronics. HT reached out to Tata Electronics for a comment but did not get one immediately.

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The state government said it would investigate the incident and take appropriate action. “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three precious lives at Tata Electronics' facility near Hosur. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for strength and courage for them during this difficult time,” minister for industries S Keerthana said in a statement.

"The safety and dignity of every worker must remain paramount. This tragic incident will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," she added.

A police officer from Rayakottai police station in Krishnagiri district said the three men – Sarath Kumar (25), Akmal Babu (28) and Kaveri (31) – reportedly inhaled toxic fumes and collapsed inside the tank.

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{{^usCountry}} “They were taken to the district government medical college and hospital where doctors declared them brought dead,” the officer said, seeking anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They were taken to the district government medical college and hospital where doctors declared them brought dead,” the officer said, seeking anonymity. {{/usCountry}}