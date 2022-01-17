32-year-old man kills wife’s suspected rapist using explosives: Police

Bhopal: A 32-year-old man was arrested for killing a person with explosives, as part of a plot to avenge the alleged gang rape of his wife in Ratlam district, police said on Monday.

Two other villagers, Bhanwar Lal and Dinesh, were also arrested in connection with the gang rape case, police said.

Ratlam superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari said, “On January 4, villager Lal Singh was killed in an explosion which had taken place near a tube well on his agricultural land. The forensic science expert informed that the explosion took place due to gelatin rods and detonator. In the investigation, it was found that a similar kind of explosion took place in August at the tube well of former sarpanch Bhanwar Lal, but he sustained minor injuries in the incident.”

“Police found a family missing from the village after the incident (blast that killed Lal Singh). Police detained the man and his family members from Mandsaur on January 7. During interrogation, the man confessed his crime and also informed that he was taking revenge of gang rape of his wife,” he added.

In a statement registered with police, the accused said, “In July this year, Lal Singh, Bhawarlal and Dinesh entered his house and raped his wife. He tried to stop them but they beat him up. Later, the accused threatened him with dire consequences. The man didn’t report the matter to the police but decided to take revenge.”

According to SP Tiwari, the accused learnt how to assemble the bomb from the internet. “... He first used the technique on the tube well of Bhanwarlal but he sustained minor injuries in the explosion. Later, he used more gelatin rod to attack Lal Singh,” said the accused to the police.

Police are also checking the role of the gang-rape victim in the crime.