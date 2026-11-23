Four including two women and two children died on Monday and five were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck parked on the National Highway in Mathura, police said.

Damaged car on highway after the accident in Mathura on Monday morning. (HT Photo) more less

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According to the police, the accident happened within the limits of Jaint police station in Mathura. The deceased were from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh and were travelling towards Vrindavan.

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Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mathura, Shlok Kumar said that the accident occurred at 7.30am on Monday near Sun City in Mathura.

“There were nine passengers in the car bearing registration of Madhya Pradesh. They were from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh and were travelling from Gwalior to Vrindavan,” said Kumar.

Police have identified the deceased as Ruby Sharma (32), Jyoti (30) and a 10-year-old and a four-year-old. Those injured are Devashis (27), Aasha Devi (55), Girija Devi (25),a three-year-old and a 12-year-old.

“Unfortunately the car rammed into a stationary dumper truck parked in the service lane of National Highway. Four of those in car died and those injured are under treatment at Sarvodaya Speciality hospital in Mathura district. Two of those injured are in serious condition,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The exact reasons are yet to be ascertained, but we have learnt that those travelling in the car, including the driver, performed religious rituals at two different locations last night. Therefore, the possibility of the driver having fallen asleep at the wheel cannot be ruled out,” Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The exact reasons are yet to be ascertained, but we have learnt that those travelling in the car, including the driver, performed religious rituals at two different locations last night. Therefore, the possibility of the driver having fallen asleep at the wheel cannot be ruled out,” Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have informed the deceased’s family members, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

District magistrate of Mathura, CP Singh and SSP Mathura, Shlok Kumar met those under treatment at hospital.