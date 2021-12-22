4 held in Chhattisgarh for allegedly trying to convert tribals to Christianity

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Police have arrested a priest and three pastors for allegedly trying to convert some people to Christianity in the state’s Jashpur district, an officer said.

Police superintendent Vijay Agarwal said the four have been booked under Chhattisgarh’s anti-conversion law as well as the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting religion or religious beliefs) and 34 (common intention).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The accused, Father Arun Kujur and Pastors Basant Lakra, Salmon Tigga, and Dino Kujur, were arrested on a complaint of a tribal committee.” He added the four on Sunday and Monday allegedly tried to convert some tribals to Christianity.

Agarwal said Laku Ram, a tribal head, stopped the alleged conversion and filed a police complaint. “I sent a team of police with the local teshildar there and then a case was registered,” said Agarwal.