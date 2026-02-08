4 Indians students among several stabbed in university in Russia's Ufa

The Embassy added that it is in touch with the authorities and that the “officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students.”

“An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured,” the Indian Embassy in Moscow said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Indian students were among at least six people who were injured in a knife attack at a university in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, news agency PTI reported citing the Indian mission.

The Indian Embassy in Russia said on Saturday night that four Indian students were among several people injured in an attack in Russia’s Ufa.

What happened? The incident happened on Saturday when a teenager entered the premises of the State Medical University in Ufa in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic, according to preliminary reports. The attacker reportedly entered the dormitory and attacked the students there, catching them unawares.

Also read: 'Trump's trade strategy more coercive, extractive': Expert flags risks in India-US trade framework

According to Russia’s interior ministry, the attacker stabbed several students and also two police officers in an attempt to resist arrest.

"The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself," said Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk, as quoted by RTVI.com webportal.

Russia’s federal health ministry said that four of the people attacked were receiving medical care out of which, one is in critical condition.

The attacker himself, identified as a 15-year-old, was also admitted to a children's hospital and is in serious condition, according to the Baza telegram channel.

The local authorities have reportedly launched a probe into the attack and according to the aforementioned Baza channel, the accused was a part of a banned neo-Nazi outfit called ‘NS/WP’.

“During the frenzy of attack, he was shouting nationalist slogans about (the) Holocaust," it said and shared the photo of a Swastika drawn on a wall with the blood of the victims, said the PTI report.

(With inputs from PTI)