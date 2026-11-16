4 undertrial prisoners escape Chhattisgarh jail, police launch search operation

Four undertrial prisoners escaped from Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district jail after scaling its boundary wall in the early hours of Monday, prompting police to launch a search operation to trace them, police said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from different places to trace the prisoners. (Representational)

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The incident took place between 3am and 4am at the jail in Bemcha area. Assistant jail superintendent Sandeep Kumar said four inmates, lodged in barrack number 5, climbed the prison’s boundary wall and jumped outside.

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The escapees have been identified as Panchuram Nishad, an accused in a theft case, and Rajendra Raj Chaudhary, Dharamveer Yogi and Liladhar Pal, who are facing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

“Police have launched a hunt to trace the escaped prisoners,” said superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar.

The jail administration informed the police about the escape, which prompted a search operation. Police stations across the district have been alerted and check-posts have been set up at several locations.

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{{^usCountry}} Police are examining CCTV footage from different places to trace the prisoners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are examining CCTV footage from different places to trace the prisoners. {{/usCountry}}

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The jail administration is also examining CCTV footage from inside the premises to ascertain how the inmates managed to reach the boundary wall and escape. Officials said an inquiry has been initiated into the security arrangements.

In May 2021, five prisoners, including an accused in a rape case, had escaped from the same jail in a similar manner.