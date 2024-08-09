400 crore given to Manipur under special assistance package: Centre tell LS

New Delhi: The central government has provided Manipur with a special assistance package of Rs.400.42 crore for the displaced people living in the relief camps, said Union minister of woman and child development Annpurna Devi told the Lok Sabha Friday. Union minister of woman and child development Annpurna Devi (Twitter/@Annapurna4BJP)

Devi was responding to a question raised by Congress MP Bimol Akoijam regarding special assistance to women and children in Manipur, which has been in the grip of severe ethnic conflict.

The minister told the Lok Sabha that several schemes have been implemented in the relief camps for women and children.

Mentioning several schemes, she said that 6,164 children from six months to six years of age, 2,638 adolescent girls, 232 pregnant women, and 753 lactating mothers staying at relief camps are linked with the 271 nearest Anganwadi centres.

Additionally, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana has supported 103 women for their first pregnancy and 53 women for their second-born girl baby, with financial assistance distributed according to the scheme’s guidelines, the minister added.

She said that Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya have implemented various measures to assist internally displaced individuals in Manipur.

Under Mission Shakti, the one-stop centres in the state offer psychosocial counseling, medical camps, and workshops for displaced women, children, and men.

Devi further said that the Shakti Sadan provides specialised services for pregnant women and lactating mothers in relief camps, in coordination with the government of Manipur. The focus includes routine health checkups, supplementary diets, and arrangements for institutional deliveries.

The minister informed that the women in relief camps receive complementary food items and essential hygiene products on a weekly basis, while dedicated homes are established for their care and empowerment through skill training.

Mission Vatsalya also supports displaced children through counseling, training for child protection functionaries, and the provision of relief materials and financial aid, and the children from relief camps are either placed in homes or reunited with their families under the supervision of Child Welfare Committees.

Moreover, health services, educational materials, and special coaching are provided to children, alongside support for orphans and semi-orphans, said Devi. ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers are deployed to ensure the well-being of children in these camps. The Nirbhaya Fund is also being used for women who face rape and sexual assault, the minister added.