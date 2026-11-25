The mass fish deaths in the Yamuna near Delhi’s Sonia Vihar last month triggered a political war of words between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, with allegations of deliberate dumping of carcasses and chemical spraying into the river. However, data show this is not an isolated incident, with at least 45 such incidents reported in Indian rivers in the past year, an assessment has found.

The findings come amid repeated fish mortality incidents in the Yamuna. (Hindustan Times/ Representative) more less

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The assessment, carried out by the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), examined all reported cases between November 2025 and November 2026 and found that 60% of these incidents were concentrated in four river basins -- Ganga, Brahmaputra, Krishna and Indus.

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The Ganga basin recorded the highest number, with nine incidents, all in the Yamuna basin, followed by the Brahmaputra with seven, Krishna with six and Indus with five.

The Yamuna incident

The findings come amid repeated fish mortality incidents in the Yamuna. Thousands of dead fish were found near Burari in North Delhi on October 14, weeks before hundreds of dead fish were seen floating near Sonia Vihar on November 11.

The latter, which came a day after the launch of the Namo Yamuna River Safari, prompted Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma to accuse unidentified people of deliberately dumping fish into the river to discredit the government. The AAP rejected the allegation and blamed pollution. Delhi Police subsequently registered an FIR, but the cause of the fish deaths remains unestablished.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhim Singh Rawat, a Yamuna activist and member of SANDRP, said the October incident was particularly unusual as mass fish deaths are more commonly reported during summer, when high temperatures reduce dissolved oxygen in the water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhim Singh Rawat, a Yamuna activist and member of SANDRP, said the October incident was particularly unusual as mass fish deaths are more commonly reported during summer, when high temperatures reduce dissolved oxygen in the water. {{/usCountry}}

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“I can’t recall the last such episode in winter months. The possibility in this case could be untreated industrial effluents,” he had said, pointing to drains carrying wastewater from Haryana as possible sources.

The reasons

The India-wise assessment finds that industrial effluents and chemical pollution were suspected to be the primary reasons in around 20 of the 45 incidents, while sewage and domestic wastewater were identified as possible contributing factors in around 10 cases. In some instances, inadequate water releases from dams, falling water levels, and physical obstructions in rivers also appeared to contribute to fish mortality.

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The problem was not confined to the Yamuna. The Indrayani in Pune recorded three incidents near Alandi in June, September and October, while the Phalguni river in Mangaluru witnessed at least three incidents in February, May and June. North and South India recorded the highest number of incidents, with 12 each, followed by West India with 8 and Northeast India with 7 -- showing that the issues remain widespread.

The report also flagged gaps in investigations, with the causes of several incidents remaining unconfirmed. SANDRP said that delays in inspections, the collection of water and fish samples, laboratory testing, and public disclosure have weakened efforts to identify pollution sources and assign responsibility.

In the case of the October fish deaths in the Yamuna near Burari, no laboratory investigation had established the cause or confirmed the source of pollution. SANDRP also flagged that investigations into similar fish deaths in Baghpat on October 14 were incomplete, with water samples collected two days later, after the suspected polluted water had moved downstream. Fish samples had not been collected for testing at all.

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"This shows we need swifter action. At the same time, it also raises questions on the pollution control boards and the Central Pollution Control Board," Rawat added.