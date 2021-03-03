5 days after 12-year-old girl disappeared in UP’s Bulandshahr, body found in pit
- The girl's family lodged a complaint three day after she went missing.
Police in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Tuesday found the body of a 12-year-old girl buried in a shallow grave in the home of a villager five days after she went missing. The villager’s son who is the prime suspect is absconding.
Police said the body was found in the afternoon in a village of Anoopshahar area and suspect that it could be a case of murder after sexual assault.
Police have launched a hunt for the house-owner’s son named Harendra (22). The house owner has been taken into custody.
Police said the girl had gone to collect cattle fodder with her mother and elder sister on the outskirts of the village on February 25. After some time, she went towards a house nearby in search of water to drink, but did not return, they said.
Her mother and sister searched for her for some time and, thinking that she might have gone home, they also returned home. After not finding her at home, they searched at their relatives’ houses and the village and finally lodged a complaint at Anoopshahar police station on February 28 against Harendra.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar Singh said police visited Harendra’s house on Monday but it was locked. The house is at a distance from the village. Harendra is a labourer and works in Delhi. Police quizzed his father, also a labourer, who told them that Harendra had come to the village three days back but he did not know where he was.
“Police then searched the house and spotted recently dug wet soil in a corner inside the boundary of the house. When they dug the soil, they found the body of the missing girl,” Singh said.
The SSP said prima facie it seems to be a case of rape and murder. The girl’s family had no enmity with anyone in the village.
“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and police teams have been formed to arrest Harendra,” the SSP said.
