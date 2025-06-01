Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi
5 media vehicles trailing Delhi CM's convoy crash near Uttarakhand's Haridwar

PTI |
Jun 01, 2025 02:42 PM IST

CM Rekha Gupta left her Shalimar Bagh residence for a two-day tour of the holy town in Uttarakhand, after the completion of 100 days in office.

At least five vehicles carrying mediapersons to Haridwar to cover Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's two-day visit to Uttarakhand met with an accident on Sunday morning, according to eyewitnesses.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta takes a holy dip in the Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri, in Haridwar.(PTI)
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta takes a holy dip in the Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri, in Haridwar.(PTI)

No one was injured in the incident that occurred at around 10 am, a few km from Haridwar, they added.

Gupta, along with her family members, left her Shalimar Bagh residence for a two-day tour of the holy town in Uttarakhand, after the completion of 100 days in office.

According to reports, a car in Gupta's convoy suddenly applied brakes, resulting in a collision between five media vehicles that were following the cavalcade.

However, the chief minister's office refuted the reports, saying the erring driver was not part of the chief minister's convoy.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
