652 apps blocked over security concerns, govt informs Lok Sabha

The government has blocked 652 mobile applications over concerns related to data security and “other malpractices,” the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The government has blocked 652 mobile applications over concerns related to data security.

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Minister of State for MeitY Jitin Prasada said the blocking was carried out under Section 69A of the IT Act, which allows the government to restrict access to online content in the interest of sovereignty, security and public order. However, the government’s response did not address several specific questions raised by Gandhi. The government did not provide a list of Chinese-origin apps that may still be operating in India under rebranded versions, nor did it clarify what action has been taken against such entities.

HT reached out to IT Ministry officials to ascertain how many of the 652 blocked apps are of Chinese origin but did not receive a response. However, China has claimed that since June 2020, India has banned over 300 Chinese mobile applications across sectors such as social media, e-commerce and gaming, as per the minutes of a World Trade Organisation Council for Trade in Services meeting dated July 25, 2025, which records proceedings from June 13.

India’s first round of app bans in June 2020 came in the immediate aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash, which escalated tensions between India and China. The government then said the 59 apps were blocked over concerns that they were collecting and transmitting user data to servers outside India. Among the apps banned, and which remain banned to this day, include TikTok, PUBG, WeChat and Shein.

Over the years, several Chinese apps banned by India have resurfaced on Android and iOS app stores, often under rebranded or altered versions, a concern also flagged by Gandhi in his question.

In 2022, then MoS MeitY Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in response to a question in the Lok Sabha, said the Ministry of Home Affairs had identified 348 mobile apps, developed across multiple countries including China, that were collecting user data and transmitting it to servers outside India without authorisation. Acting on the MHA’s request, MeitY blocked these apps. The latest figure of 652 apps suggests the number has nearly doubled in four years.

On surveillance, the government, in its parliamentary response on Wednesday, highlighted new CCTV security rules such as disclosing hardware origins, testing for vulnerabilities, and mandatory lab certification. It said 507 models are now certified and that non-compliant devices cannot be procured by government departments. However, it did not share how many CCTV cameras have been bought in the past five years or where they came from.

Further, the ministry did not elaborate on the security protocols governing AI systems used by the government or identify any foreign AI platforms currently in use.