A group of 69 former bureaucrats has urged the Union environment ministry to scrap the proposed 1,750 MW Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project on the Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh, citing concerns about its potentially devastating impact on biodiversity, indigenous communities, and the fragile ecology of the eastern Himalayas.

The signatories include former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung and former Kerala principal chief conservator of forests Prakriti Srivastava. (Representtative) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a letter dated November 23, also addressed to the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL), the former officials questioned the repeated attempts by successive governments to push ahead with the project despite scientific objections, legal interventions and sustained local opposition.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The signatories include former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung and former Kerala principal chief conservator of forests Prakriti Srivastava.

No response was immediately available from the Union environment ministry or the Arunachal administration.

What the letter says

According to the letter, the project would require the diversion of 1,416 hectares of forest land, submerge nearly 1,590 hectares and necessitate the felling of around 43,000 trees in an ecologically sensitive evergreen rainforest.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “It (the project) is being pursued since 2011 by different governments, in spite of the havoc it will create on endemic wildlife as well as on tropical rainforests and people,” the letter stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It (the project) is being pursued since 2011 by different governments, in spite of the havoc it will create on endemic wildlife as well as on tropical rainforests and people,” the letter stated. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The former bureaucrats said opposition to the project dates back to 2010, when it received initial environmental clearance, prompting Mishmi and other indigenous communities, environmental groups and civil society organisations to mobilise against the proposed dam to protect the sacred Parashuram Kund and downstream ecosystems.

They warned that the project could threaten the survival of the critically endangered white-bellied heron, as well as fragment tiger habitats and disrupt wildlife connectivity across the larger landscape encompassing Kamlang, Namdapha, and the proposed Dibang Tiger Reserve.

The letter also raised questions over the project’s chequered history of regulatory approvals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When the proposal was placed before the SC-NBWL in October 2011, all its non-official expert members opposed the project, citing serious downstream ecological consequences. However, the then Union environment minister granted wildlife clearance in 2012, overriding their objections, the signatories said.

The decision was subsequently challenged before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which in 2017 suspended the project’s approvals and directed the wildlife panel to undertake a fresh examination of the proposal, including its cumulative downstream impacts.

The former bureaucrats alleged that a reconstituted wildlife committee cleared the project in 2018 without undertaking the comprehensive multi-seasonal assessment sought by the tribunal, relying instead on what they described as a flawed Wildlife Institute of India study.

The project remained stalled owing to financial difficulties faced by its developer, among other factors, before being acquired by the Greenko Group in 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Questioning the latest regulatory exercise, the signatories said the SC-NBWL, reconstituted in March 2026 with only two independent experts, considered the proposal in July primarily to approve the change of project developer from Athena to Greenko.

They alleged that the committee failed to undertake a comprehensive fresh wildlife assessment in accordance with the NGT’s directions and continued to rely on scientific data from 2018.

The former officials also challenged the strategic argument that large dams in Arunachal Pradesh could help India establish prior appropriation rights over river waters and counter China’s upstream hydropower activities in the Brahmaputra basin.

They argued that in the absence of a bilateral water-sharing treaty, downstream infrastructure would not prevent China from diverting water upstream.

The letter further claimed that nearly 70%-80% of the Brahmaputra River system’s total water volume in India originates in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, primarily from heavy monsoon rainfall and snowmelt.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The signatories urged the authorities to reconsider the project’s viability in light of its ecological, social and legal implications rather than pursuing its development despite longstanding objections.