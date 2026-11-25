A six-year-old boy died after falling from the 11th floor of a residential building in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

The police have registered an accidental death report. (PTI/representational) more less

The incident took place at Navkar Tower Society in Naigaon East when the boy was playing with a girl in the corridor outside his flat. A preliminary probe suggested the boy lost his balance near a window and fell. He first hit a fire-safety pipe, before hitting the ground, the police said.

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He was rushed to Cardinal Gracias Hospital in Vasai but succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The police have registered an accidental death report.

Local residents alleged lack of safety grills in the windows along the corridors.

“We have repeatedly requested the installation of the safety grills but the builder has ignored these demands. We have also raised concerns about the poor condition of the society’s lifts. One wing’s lift is currently out of service,” a resident said, seeking anonymity.

There was no immediate comment from the society authorities at the time of filing this report.

Local residents said the boy lost his mother 15 days ago. His father reportedly planned to send him to a hostel in Mahabaleshwar.

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{{^usCountry}} The police said they are yet to record the father’s statement in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said they are yet to record the father’s statement in the case. {{/usCountry}}