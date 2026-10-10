8 UP BJP, 2 SP candidates elected unopposed to RS

All 10 Rajya Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh, eight from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two from the Samajwadi Party (SP), were declared elected unopposed on Friday, an official said.

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Returning officer for the Rajya Sabha polls Ajit Kumar Verma said, “All the 10 candidates, who were in the fray for the Rajya Sabha, have been declared elected. Friday (October 9) was the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.”

The eight BJP candidates declared elected include Dharampal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Shruti Gangwar. The two SP candidates elected to Rajya Sabha are Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani.

“Except Samajwadi Party candidate Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, the rest of the winning candidates have collected their certificates themselves, though representatives of Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and BJP candidate Radhakant Ojha have collected the certificates on their behalf,” Verma said.

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{{^usCountry}} Nathwani is likely to collect his certificate on October 12, a person familiar with the matter said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nathwani is likely to collect his certificate on October 12, a person familiar with the matter said. {{/usCountry}}

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Congratulating the BJP candidates, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on X in Hindi, said, “Heartiest congratulations to all BJP candidates from Uttar Pradesh for being elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha biennial elections-2026.””I have full confidence that you all will make a significant contribution in realising the resolve of our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for ‘Viksit Bharat’ and in giving new momentum to the nation’s progress. At the same time, you will enhance the dignity of the Upper House. Best wishes for your all’s bright tenure,” he added.

The terms of 10 Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh end on November 25, necessitating the biennial elections to the Upper House.