887 Pakistan nationals head back through Attari-Wagah border, deadline ends

At least 110 Pakistani citizens were repatriated through the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday as the deadline for all short-term and medical visa holders from Pakistan to return home ended, taking the total number of such returnees in the last six days to 887, officials said. Pakistani citizen bids goodbye to her son as she prepares to return to her country through the India-Pakistan Wagah border post on Tuesday. (AFP)

The Union government revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals as tension between the two countries escalated over the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Those in possession of long-term visas were exempted from the order.

Several states on Tuesday confirmed that they were sending back all Pakistani nationals living on short-term and medical visas. For example, Rajasthan said 109 Pakistani nationals living on short-term visas have been sent back from the state while 841 people from the neighbouring country have applied for a long-term visa (LTV) to stay in India. The Uttar Pradesh government has already declared that all but one Pakistani nationals have been sent back to their home country. The last Pakistani citizen will be sent back on Wednesday, the state government said in a statement on Monday, without specifying the exact number of people sent back to Pakistan.

“In case somebody has stayed beyond the deadline, they will be considered violating the Indian laws by overstaying here. According to the process, they could be detained and handed over to the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Offices), which will then begin process of deportation,” a central government official said, asking not to be named.

Officials familiar with the matter said that 1,496 people, including Indian nationals and Pakistani nationals holding NORI (No Obligation to Return to India) visa shave crossed over to India through the Attari border since April 24. Of these, 470 arrived on Tuesday.

The land border in Attari near Amritsar has been witnessing emotional scenes since tensions escalated between the two countries.

Pakistani woman Farheen, whose husband is an Indian national, was sent back but her 18-month-old baby boy, holding an Indian passport, was not allowed to accompany her. “I cannot live without my baby. I request the government to not commit this sin,” she pleaded.

Karachi woman Sameera had to leave her husband behind just months after her marriage. “Last year, I came to India on a regular visa to meet my maternal uncle. During the visit, I tied the knot with Indian national Mizwan. After a few months, I am forced to leave my husband. My life has got ruined.”

The day also saw the mother of Shaurya Chakra awardee constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh among the 59 Pakistani nationals being transported by Jammu and Kashmir authorities to Punjab for their repatriation. Hours later, however, she was allowed to stay back in the country. Constable Sheikh died in May 2022 while fighting terrorists.

From some crossing back over the international border, it was a happy reunion with their families. Savita Kumari from Balochistan, holding a NORI visa, returned to India on Tuesday along with her two children and reunited with her husband Rishi Kumar at Attari.

NORI visa holder Priya also returned from Pakistan and reunited with her husband Dr Vikram Udasi, a resident of Jalgaon in Maharashtra. “I am short of words to express my happiness. Finally, we met as our prayer was approved by the god,” her husband told reporters.