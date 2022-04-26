Home / India News / 8-month-old tiger cub found dead in Madhya Pradesh, 6th tiger to die in a month
india news

8-month-old tiger cub found dead in Madhya Pradesh, 6th tiger to die in a month

A senior Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve official said the cub was killed in a territorial fight by a tiger, possibly the one spotted in the vicinity two days before the cub was found dead on Sunday evening
A territorial fight is a natural phenomenon in an area with a high density of tigers. said Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve field director (Representative Image/Danish Khan)
A territorial fight is a natural phenomenon in an area with a high density of tigers. said Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve field director (Representative Image/Danish Khan)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 02:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShruti Tomar

Bhopal: An eight-month-old cub was recently killed in a territorial fight in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umaria district, the sixth tiger to die in Madhya Pradesh in the past one month, forest officials said.

The cub’s carcass was found in Barbuspura area of Madhya Pradesh’s BTR on Sunday evening. The skull had injury marks and there were canine marks all over the body. The pug marks of an adult tiger were also found near the carcass. Prima facie, investigation suggested that the cub was killed in a territorial fight, said BS Annagiri, field director, BTR.

The forest guards have seen a tigress, a tiger and two cubs in the area two days ago. The cub might have been killed by the tiger. Now, we have increased patrolling in the area to track another cub and also tigress, he added.

The field director said the territorial fight is a natural phenomenon in an area with a high density of tigers.

Earlier, on April 12, a tiger was found dead at Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni. The forest official suspects that the two-year-old tiger was also killed in a territorial fight. On April 3, a two-year-old tiger was found dead in Lalbarra area of Balaghat. On April 2 and 3, a tigress and its cub were killed in territorial fights in Satpura Tiger Reserve. A tiger was reported killed in Seoni on March 30 but this tiger’s death was attributed to an accident involving a vehicle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out