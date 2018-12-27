A house for Ram under PM housing scheme, demands BJP MP

A Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker has come up with a curious demand. He wants a house under a government scheme for ‘Ram Lalla’ at Ayodhya.

BJP lawmaker from Ghosi, Hari Narayan Rajbhar, sought a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for Lord Ram as he ‘was living in a tent’, the makeshift sanctum sanctorum of an idol of Ram installed at the disputed spot in 1992.

Rajbhar added that Ram was exposed to extreme weather conditions – harsh winter, scorching summer and rains – without a roof over his head. “The Union government is duty-bound to provide shelter to the homeless, so the district officials must provide a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for Lord Ram,” he wrote in a letter to district officials.

In the run up to Lok Sabha elections next year, demand for Ram temple in Ayodhya is growing every day.

Building the temple is a key promise of the BJP. Its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and other affiliates have been piling pressure on the ruling party to take affirmative action in this matter. There have been demands from outfits, such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and BJP ally Shiv Sena, to bring an ordinance to construct a temple, but the government has remained non-committal. The issue is pending before the Supreme Court.

The demand echoed at a recently-held BJP parliamentary party meet with MPs demanding temple at the disputed site and Home Minister Rajnath Singh saying everyone wants a temple but must be patient.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 18:51 IST