New Delhi, A seasoned politician and parliamentarian should know what "restraint in language" means, the Supreme Court told Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who appeared before it on Tuesday in criminal contempt proceedings over remarks concerning CJI Surya Kant and the judiciary.

A seasoned politician should know what restraint in language means: SC to Sanjay Raut

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A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a contempt plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association .

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"You have expressed apology. But in a matter of this magnitude, apology must come from the heart and not the mind.

"Mr Sanjay Raut, you are a seasoned politician. We have been hearing your speeches from advocate days. You are a seasoned parliamentarian, and you yourself were in the press. You should know what restraint in language means," Justice Kumar observed orally.

SCBA president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai told the apex court that though Raut has apologised for his comments, he has made subsequent social media posts against the Supreme Court, and posted a picture of the Supreme Court of Albania being set on fire by protesters.

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{{^usCountry}} On October 16, the top court had issued show-cause notices to Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle in criminal contempt proceedings over their remarks concerning the Chief Justice of India and the judiciary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 16, the top court had issued show-cause notices to Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle in criminal contempt proceedings over their remarks concerning the Chief Justice of India and the judiciary. {{/usCountry}}

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During the hearing on Tuesday, senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Wagle, submitted that the journalist has deleted the objectionable social media post and tendered an unconditional apology in the matter.

The senior lawyer told the apex court that Wagle is present virtually as per the apex court's direction and urged the bench that he be discharged from the contempt proceedings.

Justice Kumar observed that the journalist's role as part of the fourth estate carries responsibility.

"On a personal note, after becoming a lawyer, I saw my father's passport, in which it was written that the profession was journalist. It is the fourth estate. You know the Court has come to your rescue many a time," he observed.

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The top court directed Raut and Wagle to file additional affidavits explaining their posts and listed the matter for hearing on December 8.

The SCBA had filed its petition on October 15 and Attorney General R Venkataramani had granted consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

The controversy followed the CJI's decision to decline a request for a personal meeting by a delegation of opposition parties, indicating that the matter could instead be brought before the court through a petition.

According to the SCBA's petition, Wagle subsequently posted an alleged abusive remark directed at the CJI on his X account. He later withdrew his remarks.

Raut also made some alleged objectionable remarks.

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