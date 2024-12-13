AAI-run airports to get cafe for affordable refreshment options: Naidu

NEW DELHI: Airports managed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) could get a cafe to provide passengers with affordable refreshment options, civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said at an event on Friday. Naidu said the ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ will offer a curated menu with affordable pricing, ensuring that passengers have access to quality food at a cost-effective rate (X/AAI_Official)

Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport will get the first ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ as a pilot project, the minister said at the event to launch the centenary celebration logo on the Kolkata airport completing 100 years.

“The cafe will offer a curated menu with affordable pricing, ensuring that passengers have access to quality food at a cost-effective rate, enhancing their travel experience without compromising on value,” Naidu said.

Officials said that the kiosks would be opened in the departure lounge of the Kolkata airport on a pilot basis and will later be implemented at other AAI-run airports. In all, AAI runs about 125 airports across the country.

These kiosks will provide essential refreshments such as tea, coffee, snacks, and water.

The minister said the ministry was taking steps to make air travel more affordable and inclusive as the aviation sector in India witnesses exponential growth.

The civil aviation sector is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country and plays a critical role in economic growth and job creation, he said.

In the last ten years, especially for civil aviation, all verticals related to civil aviation have pushed boundaries.

“We are now the third-largest domestic aviation hub in the whole world. And now, we need to take it forward, break barriers once again, level up the civil aviation sector, and achieve the goal of becoming the number one domestic hub in the world,” the minister added.