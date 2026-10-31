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AAP banks on sitting MLAs in first list, names 40 candidates for 2027 Punjab polls; CM Mann to contest from Dhuri

The announcement, made nearly four months before the polls, signals the AAP's decision to prioritise continuity and give its candidates an early start.

Updated on: Oct 31, 2026, 13:48:57 IST
By HT News Desk
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, placing its faith entirely in sitting legislators. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will once again contest from Dhuri, while jailed MLA Sanjeev Arora has been renominated from Ludhiana West.

Mann won Dhuri in 2022 by a margin of over 58,000 votes. (@BhagwantMann X)
Mann won Dhuri in 2022 by a margin of over 58,000 votes. (@BhagwantMann X)

The announcement of candidates, made nearly four months ahead of the polls, signals the ruling party's decision to give its candidates an early start in their respective constituencies. Significantly, all 40 candidates named in the first list are sitting MLAs, with the ruling party opting for continuity rather than experimentation for its first list.

Besides Mann, the prominent candidates include Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur and Ajitpal Singh Kohli from Patiala.

Deep Dive

How many candidates did AAP name in its first list for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections?

AAP named 40 candidates, all of them sitting MLAs. Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri, while Sanjeev Arora has been renominated from Ludhiana West.

Why did AAP announce its Punjab candidates so early?

The early announcement gives candidates time to strengthen their local networks and allows the party to gauge constituency-level reactions and address dissatisfaction before the campaign gathers momentum.

How did AAP choose its first 40 candidates, and when is the next list expected?

Bhagwant Mann said the selections were based on public surveys and feedback on sitting MLAs’ performance. AAP is expected to announce its second list next week.
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In the industrial hub of Ludhiana, AAP has announced candidates for all five Assembly constituencies. Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) will contest from Ludhiana East, Kulwant Singh Sidhu from Atam Nagar, Ashok Parashar (Pappi) from Ludhiana Central, Sanjeev Arora from Ludhiana West and Madan Lal Bagga from Ludhiana North.

In Hoshiarpur district, the party has fielded Brahm Shankar Jimpa from Hoshiarpur, Ishank Kumar Chabbewal from Chabbewal, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar and Karambeer Singh Ghuman from Dasuya. Meanwhile, real estate baron Kulwant Singh has once again secured a ticket from Mohali.

Candidates selected on the basis of people's surveys: Mann

CM Mann said the candidates had been selected after considering people's surveys and feedback on the performance of sitting MLAs. The exercise, he indicated, was aimed at assessing public sentiment and the electoral prospects of the legislators.

The list covers nearly 34% of the Assembly constituencies, and the party is expected to announce its second list of candidates next week.

A senior AAP leader said the decision to announce candidates well ahead of the elections is being seen as an attempt to put rival parties on the back foot while giving its nominees sufficient time to strengthen their grassroots networks.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly: Congress, AAP MLAs trade barbs, jostle outside House

It also gives the ruling party an opportunity to gauge constituency-level reactions and address any local dissatisfaction before the election campaign gathers momentum, he said.

The party had also taken an early lead in announcing candidates ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections, its first electoral contest in Punjab.

With 77 seats still to be accounted for, the focus will now be on AAP's next list and whether the party continues to stick to its sitting legislators or makes room for new faces.

AAP's first list for Punjab Assembly elections

Here are the candidates in AAP's first list for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections:

  1. Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) - Batala
  2. Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal - Ajnala
  3. Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar - Amritsar South
  4. Harmeet Singh Sandhu - Tarn Taran
  5. Sarvan Singh Dhun - Khem Karan
  6. Inderjit Kaur Mann - Nakodar
  7. Balkar Singh - Kartarpur
  8. Karambir Singh Ghuman - Dasuya
  9. Jasvir Singh Raja Gill - Urmar
  10. Bram Shanker Sharma Jimpa - Hoshiarpur
  11. Ishank Kumar Chabbewal - Chabbewal
  12. Jai Krishan Singh Rouri - Garhshankar
  13. Santosh Kataria - Balachaur
  14. Dinesh Chadha - Rupnagar
  15. Kulwant Singh - S.A.S. Nagar
  16. Lakhbir Singh Rai - Fatehgarh Sahib
  17. Jagtar Singh Diyalpura - Samrala
  18. Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola - Ludhiana East
  19. Kulwant Singh Sidhu - Atam Nagar
  20. Ashok Prashar Pappi - Ludhiana Central
  21. Sanjeev Arora - Ludhiana West
  22. Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga - Ludhiana North
  23. Manwinder Singh Giaspura - Payal
  24. Manjit Singh Bilaspur - Nihal Singh Wala
  25. Amritpal Singh Sukhanand - Bhagha Purana
  26. Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora - Moga
  27. Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos - Dharamkot
  28. Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy - Jalalabad
  29. Narinderpal Singh Sawna - Fazilka
  30. Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar - Muktsar
  31. Kultar Singh Sandhwan - Kotkapura
  32. Amolak Singh - Jaitu
  33. Baljinder Kaur - Talwandi Sabo
  34. Gurpreet Singh Banawali - Sardulgarh
  35. Labh Singh Ugoke - Bhadaur
  36. Kulwant Singh Pandori - Mehal Kalan
  37. Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra - Amargarh
  38. Bhagwant Mann - Dhuri
  39. Ajitpal Singh Kohli - Patiala

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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