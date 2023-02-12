Home / India News / Abdul Nazeer, retired SC Judge, appointed new Andhra Pradesh Governor

Abdul Nazeer, retired SC Judge, appointed new Andhra Pradesh Governor

Published on Feb 12, 2023 01:01 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday notified the appointment of the Supreme Court's retired Justice Abdul Nazeer as the third Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

ANI

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday notified the appointment of the Supreme Court's retired Justice Abdul Nazeer as the third Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Syed Abdul Nazeer is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India and retired on January 4, 2023.

Justice Nazeer is succeeding Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who has been transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Justice Nazeer was part of many landmark judgments including the Triple Talaq case, the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute case, demonetisation case and a judgement which held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right.

Supreme Court judge Justice Abdul Nazeer, who retired on January 4 this year, in his farewell function, said that representation of women in the judiciary is still very low.

Justice Abdul Nazeer had said that there is always room for improvement and changes and said, "If I say Indian judiciary is immune to gender inequalities, I can't be farther away from reality. Representation of women in the judiciary is still very low. Supreme Court judge Justice Abdul Nazeer quoted Kofi Annan words that there is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women.

During his farewell function, Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh recalled that Justice Abdul Nazeer was part of the Ayodhya land dispute case.

He said that Justice Abdul Nazeer, being the only Muslim judge on the Constitution Bench deciding the controversial Ayodhya land dispute and agreed to pronounce a unanimous verdict, which demonstrated his commitment to secularism and his willingness to serve the judicial institution

Justice Nazeer in his reply had said that the Apex Court has always strived for excellence, which he acknowledged too. He also expressed that under the guidance of the current Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, the apex institution is ready to face the challenges of this dynamic society.

Sunday, February 12, 2023
