Reshuffle and appointments: List of new governors set to take charge

Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer have been appointed as governors following President Droupadi Murmi's order, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique. This comes as the resignations of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and lieutenant governor of Ladakh RK Mathur have been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, C P Radhakrishnan, Shiv Pratap Shukla and Gulab Chand Kataria have been nominated as governors in Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam respectively while BS Koshyari has been replaced by Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais.

RK Mathur's place was given to governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig BD Mishra (retd) and retired Supreme Court judge Nazeer was appointed governor of Andhra Pradesh. Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd) was given the position of governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

Here's a list of the reshuffles and the appointments made by the President:

Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik is now the governor of Arunachal Pradesh. Lakshman Prasad Acharya has taken over as governor of Sikkim. C.P. Radhakrishnan has become the governor of Jharkhand. Shiv Pratap Shukla is the new governor of Himachal Pradesh. Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as governor of Assam. Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer will take charge as governor of Andhra Pradesh. Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the governor of Andhra Pradesh has been appointed as governor of Chhattisgarh. Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, currently governor of Chhattisgarh will take over as governor of Manipur. La. Ganesan, governor of Manipur will now be the governor of Nagaland Phagu Chauhan, governor of Bihar is now the governor of Meghalaya Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, governor of Himachal Pradesh will take over as governor of Bihar. Ramesh Bais, governor of Jharkhand has been appointed as governor of Maharashtra. Brig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd.), governor of Arunachal Pradesh has now been appointed as Lt. governor of Ladakh.

