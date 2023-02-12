Home / India News / BD Mishra appointed as new lieutenant governor of Ladakh

BD Mishra appointed as new lieutenant governor of Ladakh

Published on Feb 12, 2023 10:26 AM IST

BD Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as the Black Cat Commandos.

ByHT News Desk

Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra, who has been the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, has been appointed as lieutenant governor of Ladakh after President Draupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur.

The Black Cat Commandos led a surgical strike on the Indian Airlines hijacked aircraft and after successfully eliminating the hijacker, rescuing 126 passengers, 9 infants and 6 crew members at Raja Sansi Airfield, Amritsar in 1993. BD Mishra has also received commendation from the Prime Minister of India for this operation.

Additionally, four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Adbul Nazeer, were among six new faces appointed as governors by the President. BJP leaders Lakshman Prasad Acharya, C P Radhakrishnan, Shiv Pratap Shukla and Gulab Chand Kataria were nominated as governors in Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam respectively.

Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari's resignation was accepted following which he has been replaced by Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

