Who is Ramesh Bais, new Maharashtra Governor? All you need to know

Former Jharkhand and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra after President Droupadi Murmu accepted Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation on Sunday morning. Koshyari's exit comes a month after he had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his desire to resign from the top post. He was also recently caught up in controversy over his comment on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Here's all you need to know about new Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais:

1. Born on August 2, 1947, in Raipur, Madhya Pradesh, Ramesh Bais completed his higher secondary education at BSE, Bhopal. He was first elected to the Municipal Corporation of Raipur in 1978. In 1980, Bais won the MP Assembly election from Mandir Hasod Constituency but lost the seat in the 1985 election to Congress' Satyanarayan Sharma.

2. In 1989, he was elected for the first time to the Indian parliament as a member of the 9th Lok Sabha from Raipur and was re-elected consecutively from 1996 to the 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th,15th, and 16th Lok Sabha.

3. Bais has also served as the Union minister of state in the second and third Vajpayee ministry holding several portfolios - Steel, Mines, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Information and Broadcasting, and also Minister of State (Independent charge) for Mines and Environment and Forests till May 2004.

4. He served as the Governor of Tripura from July 2019 to July 2021 - succeeding Kaptan Singh Solanki. Since July 14, 2021, he has been serving as the 10th Governor of Jharkhand.

5. Bais is married to Rambai Bais and they have two daughters and a son.