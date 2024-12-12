ABVP claims stone pelting during ‘The Sabarmati Report’ screening at JNU

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday claimed that some students were injured during the screening of the ‘Sabarmati Report’ movie on the JNU campus when stones were pelted on them from the outside. A poster of the Indian Hindi-language drama film 'The Sabarmati Report' in Mumbai. (Representative Image)(AFP)

The ABVP is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"A few students have received minor injuries. The screening was stopped for a while, but it was resumed after some time," Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, president of JNU's AVBP wing said, according to PTI.

He said that hundreds of students were watching the movie on Thursday evening when some people started pelting stones at them.

There was no immediate reaction from the university administration or the students' union.

ABVP JNU unit secretary Shikha Swaraj said that the screening of the film was being held at the Sabarmati Dhaba (in JNU campus).

“During that time, we witnessed the stones being pelted from the terrace or maybe the balcony of the Dhaba. Those who were sitting at the front suffered minor injuries. We saw the torn poster of the movie,” she told ANI.

According to her, the ABVP wants a discussion to happen on the topic. Swaraj also said that nobody can restrict the screening of the film whether one agrees with it or not.

The Sabarmati report

The Sabarmati Report was released last month with mixed reviews. It stars Vikrant Massey, Rashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the movie is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. In the aftermath of the incident, the Gujarat riots broke out.

Massey announced that he was taking a break from movies after the release of the film. After the success of his recent slate of movies, his next release is slated for 2025.