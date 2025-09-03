ABVP makes history, wins Panjab University student election first time in five decades

In a historic win, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the president’s post in Panjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC) elections for the first time in the varsity’s history. ABVP's Gaurav Veer Sohal and his supporters celebrate after winning the student council election at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Wednesday, September 3.(Keshav Singh/HT Photo)

ABVP candidate Gaurav Veer Sohal, who comes from Punjab, won by a significant margin of 488 votes, securing 3,148 votes against Sumit Sharma of Student Front, a local outfit, who secured 2,660 votes. There were a total of eight candidates in the fray for the top post. Details about other posts were awaited.

This is the first time that ABVP, student wing of the RSS under the same umbrella as the BJP, has won the president’s seat, effectively the council, since PU started holding direct elections for the student office-bearers in 1977.

For long periods, student wings of national-level organisations were not active on the PU campus, or played a minor role, as home-grown outfits dominated. That has changed over the past decade or so.

Gaurav Veer Sohal is a research scholar from the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) at PU.(HT Photo)

Other student wings of national parties — the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) of the Congress; the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), of Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); and the Students Organization of India (SOI) of the Shiromani Akali Dal — performed poorly this time. Last year the election was won by a rebel from the NSUI. AAP’s student wing had won in 2022.

The PU elections are closely watched by analysts as student council polls do not take place inside Punjab and Haryana, but only in their common capital Chandigarh, which is a union territory.