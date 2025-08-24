Search
Chandigarh: ABVP bats for women’s quota in DR elections

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 06:22 am IST

When asked why ABVP had not protested when PU authorities had delayed the women’s reservation issue in PUCSC elections for a year, ABVP national secretary Aditya Takiar said that they are looking into the legalities as per the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) released its manifesto on Saturday.

ABVP national secretary Aditya Takiar (centre) with party members during the manifesto release on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The party took credit for getting PU to consider women’s reservation for the PUCSC council. While this has been postponed to the next session now, the ABVP, in their manifesto, proposed permanent reservation of seats at the departmental level for the Department Representative elections.

When asked why ABVP had not protested when PU authorities had delayed the women’s reservation issue in PUCSC elections for a year, ABVP national secretary Aditya Takiar said that they are looking into the legalities as per the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. Takiar said they had even requested all parties to have at least one woman on their panel. While ABVP had fielded Arpita Malik as their presidential candidate last year, they couldn’t answer when was the last time they had chosen a woman to lead their poll panel before 2024. ABVP has never won the president seat in the PUCSC.

Other promises

A full-time grievance redressal officer to resolve students’ concerns related to fees, fellowships, scholarships, security, and administrative hurdles.

Rooftop solar panels on every building in PU.

Modern synthetic athletics track at the main ground Round-the-clock tuck-shops and canteens on both campuses.

Placement festivals at the university level.

