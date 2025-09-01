PU polls: NSUI secretary seeks strict action against 2 Congress leaders

The national secretary of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and in-charge of PU NSUI, Dilip Choudhary, has called for strict action against two prominent city Congress leaders for allegedly working against the official party candidate in the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections. Meanwhile, show-cause notices will also be sent to various local NSUI leaders for anti party activities by Choudhary for backing other candidates in the PUCSC polls. (HT FIle Photo)

While local Congress chief Lucky warned the two leaders, municipal councillor Sachin Galav and former Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, Choudhary—who is present in Chandigarh to monitor NSUI’s election campaign—said it is not satisfactory and he will take it up with senior Congress leaders.

“It is very obvious that both these leaders are working against party interests in PU. They had done this last year as well but this year I will take it up with the higher authorities. We have looped in AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, AICC incharge NSUI, Kanhaiya Kumar and Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib in this regard. We will push that the two leaders be suspended from the party. They had been working for their own candidates to get the ticket, and have worked against the party ever since the organisation decided on someone else,” he said.

As per sources, Galav has said that he is not even in town and he is busy working on his MC ward. He has also said that individuals may be working on his name in the PU polls but he has no role in it. Galav was the NSUI PU president when Jatinder Singh won the president post in the 2023-24 session.

Lubana has also shared a similar response and has even asked the party to post him elsewhere if needed but he has no involvement in the PU polls. As per sources, Lubana had also tendered a formal letter of apology to the organisation after last year’s rout of the NSUI presidential candidate.

Last year, Rahul Nain who was NSUI’s presidential candidate was only able to get 501 votes while Anurag Dalal, the rebel NSUI candidate secured 3,433 votes.

Meanwhile, show-cause notices will also be sent to various local NSUI leaders for anti party activities by Choudhary for backing other candidates in the PUCSC polls. As per sources, former PUCSC president Anurag Dalal who just recently rejoined NSUI is also expected to receive this notice. He will ask that these members not be allowed to become office bearers in future elections.

Hopefuls of tickets from NSUI have formed a new party Hindustan Socialist Republican Army (HSRA) which has now aligned with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Their social media page was also formerly a NSUI page, and the old posts urging people to join NSUI are still present here.