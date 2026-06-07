New Delhi, An ABVP delegation met Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and submitted a memorandum suggesting measures to strengthen sports culture, athlete welfare and India's preparations for the 2036 Olympics, the RSS youth wing said on Sunday. ABVP submits memorandum to Mansukh Mandaviya; Panjab University synthetic track proposal accepted

Accepting the proposal for the construction of an Olympic-standard synthetic athletic track at Panjab University, Mandaviya said that progress on the proposed track is expected within the next two to three months, the ABVP said in a statement.

Led by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki, the delegation proposed establishing sports universities in every state and centres of excellence and multi-sports complexes in every district.

Among several other recommendations, the student body also proposed talent identification initiatives in rural and tribal areas, health and accident insurance for athletes, sports equipment banks, the launch of a national digital athlete portal, and an increase in the honorarium for MY Bharat volunteers, a statement said.

Submitting a memorandum to Union Minister Mandaviya on Saturday, the delegation presented a series of suggestions to promote sports culture across the country, empowering youth, and safeguarding athletes' interests, it said.

"One of the key outcomes of the discussion was the long-standing demand raised by ABVP and the Panjab University Students' Union for the construction of an Olympic-standard synthetic athletic track at the Panjab University," it added.

The Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister appreciated the suggestion to establish 'Sports Equipment Banks' in rural areas and assured the delegation that positive steps would be taken in this direction, the ABVP said.

Solanki said, "India's youth constitute the nation's greatest strength and will play a decisive role in the realisation of a Developed India. If modern sports infrastructure, scientific training, quality coaching, equal opportunities, and effective protection of athletes' interests are ensured, India can rapidly progress towards becoming a global sporting powerhouse."

"Sports are not merely a means of winning medals; they are also a powerful instrument for fostering discipline, leadership, self-confidence, and a spirit of nationalism among the youth," he added.

ABVP welcomed the assurances and expressed hope that timely decisions on the proposals would help strengthen sports culture and support the holistic development of athletes and youth, he added.

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