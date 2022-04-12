Accused from both sides booked, JNU admin tells students to exercise restraint

The Delhi Police on Monday registered two FIRs in connection with the clash between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the separate complaints given by student outfits even as the administration asserted that it has a zero tolerance towards violence and urged both sides to exercise restraint.

Students belonging to Left affiliated AISA and others, and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed over non-vegetarian food in the dinner menu of the Kaveri Hostel on Sunday evening when Ram Navmi was being celebrated.

Deputy commissioner of police (south west) Manoj C said an FIR has been registered based on a complaint received by a group of students who are members of JNU Students Union, Students Federation of India, Democratic Students’ Federation, and All India Students Association. “FIR has been registered against unknown ABVP members,” he said. Another set of complaints was received by a group of students who are members of ABVP. “This FIR has been registered against unknown members of JNUSU, SFI and DSF,” the DCP said.

Both FIRs were registered under identical sections of the Indian Penal Code --- 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of woman) and 34 (common intention), the DCP said.

He said police will gather “scientific evidence” and statements of all involved will be recorded.

A senior police officer said that CCTV footage from the place where the incident took place and nearby places was being obtained, and videos posted on social media will also be analysed to identify the suspects. A crime team was also called to the spot on Monday, the officer said.

In a statement on Monday, JNU said the clash took place after some students objected to a havan at Kaveri Hostel on Ram Navmi -- a charge that members of ABVP had levelled against its Left-affiliated counterparts.

JNU registrar Ravikesh said, “There was a scuffle in the JNU campus on April 10, 2022 between student groups. It was the occasion of Rama Navmi and havan was organized by the students in the Kaveri Hostel and there were students who were objecting to this. The wardens and the Dean of Students tried to pacify them and the havan was concluded peacefully. Despite this, some group of students were not happy with this and soon after, at the time of dinner, a ruckus was created over there and heated arguments were followed by altercation between both the groups in the hostel.”

Earlier, in a separate conmmunication, the university said that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of violence, and warned the students to “refrain from any such incident that disturbs the peace and harmony on (the) campus.”

Nearly 50 students aligned to Left outfits were detained on Monday afternoon when they tried to move towards the Delhi Police headquarters to protest against the Sunday’s incident. DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said 70 AISA members were detained and that a case under section 188 and 323 IPC was registered.