Accused of black magic, Odisha man tied with rope, set on fire in broad daylight

In Odisha, a 50-year-old man, accused of practicing and performing black magic, was set on fire by villagers in broad daylight, said the police. The man is said to be in critical condition at a hospital in the state's Nuapada district. The 5-year-old man was accused of practicing black magic, a charge denied by his family. (Representational Image)

According to PTI, the incident took place in Portipada village where a kangaroo court was held and the victim, Kham Singh Majhi, was also in attendance.

Black magic accused tied with straw ropes, set on fire

During the village meeting, the accused was tied with ropes made of straw and set on fire as a punishment. As the man was engulfed in flames, he ran from house to house, seeking help, but no one came forward.

The man, who received grave burn injuries, eventually jumped into a pond, where his family rescued him and admitted him to the Sinappli government hospital. Due to the critical nature of his condition, he was transferred to the district headquarters hospital.

Family denies black magic charges

The victim's son, Hemlal, alleged that the villagers had threatened his father for practicing black magic, and when he denied the charges, they beat him and set him on fire.

READ | Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar named new National Commission for Women chief

"The villagers had called a meeting and threatened my father with dire consequences for performing black magic. As he denied the charges, they first beat him up and then set him on fire," alleged Majhi's son Hemlal.

A case has been registered at the Sinapalli police station, and a search operation is underway to find the accused who was responsible for the heinous crime.

The SDPO of Khariar, Arup Behera, stated that most of the villagers had fled their houses when the police arrived.

"Most of the people have fled their houses when police reached the village," he said.

"As per the allegation, an attempt was made to burn him alive. The investigation is now at the preliminary stage. We will ascertain the reason for the attack only after a thorough probe," he added.