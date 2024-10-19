Yamuna river covered in toxic froth ahead of Chhath Puja, netizens react

The Yamuna river in Delhi has been covered with a thick layer of white froth since Friday, posing health hazards for people, especially as the festive season approaches. People at the Yamuna bank as toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river(PTI)

Chhath Puja, which will be celebrated on November 5 this year, involves devotees taking a dip into the river. However, with the state of the river being extremely polluted, festivities may be hampered.

As soon as the foam formed, videos went viral on various social media platforms, highlighting the strange phenomenon.

Ajit Singh Rathi, a journalist, posted a video of the toxic foam with a statement in Hindi that says, “Mother Yamuna is going through terrible pain, and that too in the national capital Delhi, where not one but two governments are in power. The pain is such that you too will groan.”

He added, “Where did the thousands of crores of rupees meant for cleaning the Yamuna go? Where did those resolutions for Yamuna disappear?”

Another citizen posted a video of a person trying to get through the river while it was full of foam, with a statement - “Chhath Puja is near, but the Yamuna's polluted state remains a challenge. Faith and clean rivers should flow together.”

The Aam Aadmi Party said that the Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation.

"Officials have already begun sprinkling defoamers to tackle the issue and the government is actively taking steps to manage and resolve the situation," the party said in a statement.

The pungent foam contains high levels of ammonia and phosphates, posing serious health risks, including respiratory and skin problems, according to environmental experts, reported news agency PTI.

Bhim Singh Rawat, associate coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) told PTI that for the level of foam present, the pollution levels have to be alarming, as the river itself also has a natural cleansing ability.

Experts have urged the government to address the pollution levels in the river and take quick action to prevent a public health crisis as festivals approach.