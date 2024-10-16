Noida: District Ganga panel directs snapping of power supply to illegal units on floodplains

Gautam Budh Nagar distric magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, during a meeting of district Ganga committee held recently, ordered the suspension of electricity connections in illegal industrial units near the Hindon and Yamuna floodplains, and also the removal of illegal constructions/encroachments in these areas. The district magistrate also ordered the removal of illegal constructions/encroachments on the floodplains. Notably, multiple illegal constructions, ranging from farmhouses to small residential colonies, have come up on the floodplains of Hindon and Yamuna over the years. (HT Archive)

A joint action report will be prepared and presented in the next meeting, officials informed on Wednesday.

Chairing the meeting, Verma directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) officials of Noida and Greater Noida to implement phytoremediation for the treatment of untapped drains flowing into the two rivers. The officials were directed to prepare a plan to make the rivers pollution-free and restore them.

PVVNL chief engineer, Noida, Harish Bansal, said that he was not present in the meeting. “I was not present at the meeting and therefore, I cannot comment on the directions issued or the developments discussed.”

“Strict directions have been issued to officials to carry out enforcement activity on the floodplains of Yamuna and Hindon by disconnecting electricity connections of unauthorised industrial establishments. Directions have also been issued to remove the encroachments from floodplains. A joint report on this has to be prepared and submitted by officials in the next meeting of the district Ganga committee,” said Verma.

Additionally, several key directives were issued to address solid waste management and river pollution during the meeting.

Divisional forest officer PK Srivastava highlighted the need for monitoring and preventing solid waste from flowing into the Ganga and its tributaries.

“Effective management of rivers and floodplains requires timely action and collaboration among all departments. By implementing these directives and ensuring that necessary reports are submitted promptly, we can make significant strides in preserving the ecological balance and preventing further pollution,” said Srivastava.

Officials have been tasked with reporting the number of drains discharging into the two rivers and ensuring regular cleaning of solid waste across all urban local bodies. Surprise inspections have also been mandated with authorities required to submit regular reports. Regular cleaning of river ghats was also stressed on.

The committee has also directed the authorities to identify and address open dump sites near riverbanks and floodplains besides mapping of solid and plastic waste hot spots. A key focus of the meeting was improving waste disposal infrastructure, with twin litter bins to be installed every 50 metres along the ghats, said officials.

“Addressing the issue of waste management near rivers in the district is critical for preserving their health and sustainability. By clearing dump sites, installing adequate waste disposal infrastructure, and involving NGOs in recycling efforts, we are taking concrete steps towards reducing pollution. These initiatives will help bridge the gap between waste generation and treatment. We expect comprehensive reports on these actions in the next meeting,” said the DM.

To prevent solid waste from entering rivers, irrigation department officials have been directed to construct mesh barriers at the beginning and end points of drains in their jurisdiction. Additionally, authorities have been tasked with ensuring uploading of agenda-wise information on the National mission for Clean Ganga portal, with monthly progress reports submitted to the DFO’s office.

Verma said the urban Ganga service committees are to be established in all authority areas, and Noida authority has been directed to conduct public surveys of drains flowing into rivers. Based on committee’s recommendations, a list of illegal farmhouses in the floodplains will be published on the website to raise public awareness about illegal constructions.

Continuous inspections by officials will help curb illegal construction and encroachments in floodplains, the DM said.

Akash Vashishtha, an environmentalist and committee member, said, “To effectively tackle the issue of unauthorized colonies, we must leverage satellite mapping and remote sensing. With the assistance of the National Remote Sensing Centre (NSRC), we can identify illegal developments and enforce stricter regulations.”