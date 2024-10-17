CPCB cracks down on illegal dyeing units in NCR

New Delhi The Najafgarh drain carries water from Haryana to Delhi and joins the Yamuna. (HT Archive)

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) cracked down on illegal jeans dyeing units operating in NCR districts of Haryana — Sonepat, Faridabad, Gurugram and Jhajjar — that were contributing to pollution of Najafgarh drain and issued closure notice to 52 of 90 units involved in the activity prohibited in non-conforming or residential areas, it said in a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on October 15.

The CPCB said it imposed fines in some instances, as its previous directions were ignored.

“Yarn or textile processing industry (involving any effluent or emission generating processes including bleaching, dyeing, printing and colouring) are classified as Red category industries (polluting the most) and such industries are required to operate only with valid consent to operate (CTO) under the Water Act, 1974 and Air Act, 198 1 and Authorization under Hazardous & other Wastes (Management & Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016,” the report said.

The Najafgarh drain is a 51 kilometre-long drain network that originates from the Najafgarh lake near Nathupur in Haryana and enters the Capital at Dhansa in southwest Delhi, traversing its way across south, central, west and northwest Delhi before entering the Yamuna near north Delhi’s Wazirabad. For effluents to be discharged in a drain, concentrations of most constituents, including total dissolved solids (TDS) and total suspended solids (TSS), should be between 50 mg/l and 100 mg/l.

CPCB was responding to a plea filed in NGT by activist Varun Gulati, who alleged that over 500 illegal jeans dyeing units were operating in Haryana and polluting Delhi’s Najafgarh drain, as well as the Yamuna. Gulati contended these were operating from residential areas and had no effluent treatment plants, thus directly releasing toxic chemicals into drains.

The drives, conducted in coordination with the Haryana State PCB (HSPCB) covered a list of units provided by applicants in Dheeraj Nagar and Surya Vihar, Faridabad; Bajghera, Dhankot, Dhanwapur and Sector 37 in Gurugram; Badsa village in Jhajjar; and Friends Colony, Pyau Manihari and Ferozpur Bangar in Sonepat.

CPCB said five of 30 units in Faridabad were involved in dyeing or printing, there were 33 units against coordinates of 27 in Sonepat — with 28 units involved in illegal dyeing activity, five illegal units in Jhajjar and 14 of 22 units in Gurugram involved in dyeing without a valid consent to operate (CTO).