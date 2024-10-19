J&K LG Manoj Sinha clears resolution passed by Omar Abdullah govt on restoring statehood

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday cleared a resolution passed by chief minister Omar Abdullah-led cabinet urging the Union government to restore statehood to the Union territory. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha with chief minister Omar Abdullah after the latter's swearing-in ceremony.(Mohammad Amin War)

"The cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Omar Abdullah on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form," PTI quoted an official spokesperson.

The officials asserted that the LG has cleared the resolution passed by the cabinet.

“The restoration of statehood will be a beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir. The cabinet has authorised the chief minister to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Government of India for restoration of statehood," the spokesperson added.





Protection of Jammu and Kashmir's unique identity and constitutional rights of people remains the cornerstone of the newly-elected government's policy, the spokesperson said.

According to the PTI report, Abdullah will visit New Delhi in the coming days to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers on the issue of statehood.

J&K assembly session on November 4

The spokesperson told PTI that the J&K cabinet has decided to summon the Union territory's assembly on November 4, and advised the LG to address the House.

The draft address of the LG to the Legislative Assembly at the commencement of the first session was also placed before the council of ministers which the Council decided shall be further considered and discussed.



Omar Abdullah took oath as the first CM of J&K after it became a Union territory on Thursday. He had served as the chief minister of the erstwhile state from 2009 to 2015.



The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC)-Congress alliance won majority in the assembly polls. NC won 42 seats while the Congress, its ally in the INDIA bloc, could only win 6 seats.



(With PTI inputs)