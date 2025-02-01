Activist Snehamayi Krishna convicted in cheque bounce case

Activist Snehamayi Krishna, who gained attention as a complainant in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam involving Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, has been convicted in a cheque bounce case. Siddaramaiah (PTI)

The Third Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) Court on Thursday found Krishna guilty in a cheque bounce case. In 2015, Krishna had taken a loan from Kumar, a resident of Lalithadripura on the outskirts of Mysuru. As repayment, Krishna issued a cheque from the Merchants Co-operative Bank. However, when Kumar tried to encash the cheque, it bounced, prompting him to file a legal complaint.

Following the verdict, Krishna has been ordered to repay the amount immediately. Failure to do so could result in six months of imprisonment.

Reacting to the judgment, Krishna stated that he plans to challenge the ruling in a higher court.

“I have a month to appeal the Mysore court order, and I will file an appeal. Kumar filed the case with the intention of implicating me. He changed the cheque date before presenting it. I have provided evidence to the court, but the verdict has been delivered. I will now take my appeal to the higher court,” Krishna said.

Krishna is the one of the complainants in the MUDA site allotment case. Based on his complaint, the Lokayukta registered a case against CM Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju and others.

Simultaneously, he lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate to probe the MUDA case, which is also probing the money laundering aspect involved in the scam.