Actor Koel Mallick joins BJP, files Rajya Sabha nomination months after quitting

Former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Rukmini Mallick, better known by her screen name Koel, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, a day after it nominated her as its Rajya Sabha candidate from West Bengal for the October 16 by-election, months after quitting the Upper House seat of Parliament in July.

Mallick quit the Upper House of Parliament in July.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She said she joined the BJP because of its achievements. “I always wanted to serve the nation in my capacity as an individual. I do not want to belittle any party. I have joined the BJP because I think I will get the opportunity to serve the people,” she said when asked about criticism over switching sides.

Mallick resigned as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha member after the BJP swept to power for the first time in West Bengal, winning 208 of 294 assembly seats. Mallick is set to be re-elected unopposed as there is no other candidate in the fray.

Three other TMC Rajya Sabha members, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik, resigned in June, joined the BJP and were re-elected in the July 24 by-polls.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Prasun Banerjee, an assembly member of the rebel Democratic Trinamool Congress, said, “Koel Mallick said she joined the BJP to serve the people. We cannot comment on her decision. Every politician has the right to take a stand.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prasun Banerjee, an assembly member of the rebel Democratic Trinamool Congress, said, “Koel Mallick said she joined the BJP to serve the people. We cannot comment on her decision. Every politician has the right to take a stand.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Shatarup Ghosh said they feel sorry for BJP workers and leaders. “They work for their party but never get rewarded. The BJP leadership keeps sending TMC leaders to the Parliament,” said Ghosh.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya said a lot of people from other parties are eager to join the BJP as well.

Mallick resigned from the Upper House four months after she was elected in March. She did not attend any Parliament session. With her exit, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction’s strength in the Rajya Sabha came down to nine.