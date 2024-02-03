 Actor Vijay floats party; to contest 2026 Tamil Nadu elections | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Actor Vijay floats party; to contest 2026 Tamil Nadu elections

Actor Vijay floats party; to contest 2026 Tamil Nadu elections

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai Centre for China Studies
Feb 03, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Tamil cinema actor Vijay announced on Friday the launch of his political party to debut in the 2026 assembly elections

Tamil cinema actor Vijay announced on Friday the launch of his political party to debut in the 2026 assembly elections. Vijay’s associates applied to register his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (Association of a Victorious Tamil Nadu) with the Election Commission of India in Delhi.

Vijay
Vijay

“We have decided neither to contest nor to extend support to any party in the 2024 general elections,” a statement from Vijay read. “The objective is to contest and win the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu to provide the political change longed for by the people.”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

With this, the 49-year-old actor joins the long list of stars who straddle the silver screen and political world in which Tamil Nadu has pioneered. The state has elected five chief ministers linked to Tamil cinema, including three actors.

In 2026, Vijay will be entering the political arena of Tamil Nadu fighting Dravidian rivals, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) who have formed successive governments since 1967.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be a three-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu amongst the ruling DMK in the INDIA bloc, the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

So far, Vijay has positioned himself as an opponent of all the three parties.

“You are all aware of the current political climate. These are obstacles to our unity and progress — administrative malpractices and corrupt politics on the one hand and a divisive political culture that aims at dividing the people on the lines of caste and religion on the other hand,” Vijay said on Friday. “Tamil Nadu is yearning for a political change that can lead to a selfless, transparent, caste-free, visionary and corruption free administration,” he added.

Meanwhile, state’s sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and BJP state president K Annamalai welcomed Vijay’s decision. AIADMK’s organising secretary D Jayakumar said, “In politics, some drown and some swim. Let’s see what happens to Vijay.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On