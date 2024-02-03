Actor Vijay floats party; to contest 2026 Tamil Nadu elections

Tamil cinema actor Vijay announced on Friday the launch of his political party to debut in the 2026 assembly elections. Vijay’s associates applied to register his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (Association of a Victorious Tamil Nadu) with the Election Commission of India in Delhi. Vijay

“We have decided neither to contest nor to extend support to any party in the 2024 general elections,” a statement from Vijay read. “The objective is to contest and win the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu to provide the political change longed for by the people.”

With this, the 49-year-old actor joins the long list of stars who straddle the silver screen and political world in which Tamil Nadu has pioneered. The state has elected five chief ministers linked to Tamil cinema, including three actors.

In 2026, Vijay will be entering the political arena of Tamil Nadu fighting Dravidian rivals, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) who have formed successive governments since 1967.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be a three-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu amongst the ruling DMK in the INDIA bloc, the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

So far, Vijay has positioned himself as an opponent of all the three parties.

“You are all aware of the current political climate. These are obstacles to our unity and progress — administrative malpractices and corrupt politics on the one hand and a divisive political culture that aims at dividing the people on the lines of caste and religion on the other hand,” Vijay said on Friday. “Tamil Nadu is yearning for a political change that can lead to a selfless, transparent, caste-free, visionary and corruption free administration,” he added.

Meanwhile, state’s sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and BJP state president K Annamalai welcomed Vijay’s decision. AIADMK’s organising secretary D Jayakumar said, “In politics, some drown and some swim. Let’s see what happens to Vijay.”