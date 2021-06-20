AEEE 2021 Phase 2 results to be declared today. All you need to know

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will announce the results of the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) Test 2021 on Sunday. The results of the AEEE 2021 can be accessed at Amrita Online Admissions Portal at the following address aoap.amrita.edu. Candidates can follow the instructions to access their results:

Visit Amrita Online Admissions Portal i.e. aoap.amrita.edu

Enter email address and date of birth

Following successful login check AEEE 2021 results

Download the result for future reference

After the completion of all phases of AEEE 2021, the admission and counselling process for candidates will start. The last phase of AEEE 2021 will begin from July 11 to July 14. The last phase i.e. Phase III will be remotely held.

The last date for sending applications for Phase III is July 5. The applications for the AEEE 2021 are available at amrita.edu. Candidates who have applied for the first two phases can also apply for the upcoming phase after submitting the willingness submission process which starts at 9am Monday.

The AEEE 2021 slot booking process will begin from July 7 to July 9. Mock tests will be held before the actual exam from July 8 to July 10 between 10am to 5pm. The exams for Phase III will be held from July 11 to July 14. The exams will be held in two sessions - 10am– 11.30am, 2pm – 3.30pm. Amrita University also has allowed candidates to take a retest in case they fail in the first attempt. The retest is on July 16.

Amrita University will select the best score out of all the attempts in case of a candidate who has appeared in all three phases of the AEEE 2021 while preparing the merit list. Candidates will be allotted seats based on their AEEE 2021 rank.

After the declaration of the results, successful candidates will register for the Amrita University’s B.Tech Centralised Seat Allotment process (CSAP). The rank/scores of PUEE Score / JEE Mains score / SAT Score / AEEE rank is needed to apply for the CSAP. The most preferred branch will be allotted according to the rank/score.

Amrita University’s campuses located in Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Chennai will hold the common counselling to the candidates in all B.Tech courses. Each branch on each campus has 60 seats. Amrita University has 4 campuses in Coimbatore, Amravati, Bengaluru, and Chennai which offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs.

