After hundreds seen flocking Kempty Falls, Mussoorie says only 50 tourists allowed now

The Uttarakhand government announced on Friday its decision to allow only 50 tourists at Mussoorie's Kempty falls, a day after a shocking video clip that went viral showed hundreds of people thronging at the popular waterfall and flouting coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-necessitated protocols.

The latest order reads that no more than 50 tourists can gather at the spot, nor can they stay there beyond half an hour. Moreover, a check-post will also be set up in the area for monitoring tourist activity, reported news agency ANI on Friday morning, citing officials familiar with the development.

"Now only 50 tourists are allowed at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie and they cannot stay at the spot beyond half an hour," the news agency quoted Ashish Srivastava, the district magistrate of Tehri Garhwal, as saying. "A check-post will be set up to monitor the tourists."

The video clips, which went viral on social media a day ago, showed hundreds of tourists taking baths at the famous waterfall in Mussoorie. Social distancing went for a toss as people flocked together at the popular tourist spot. Not even a single person was seen wearing a mask in the videos.

The Union government had earlier, too, issued warnings against overcrowding at popular tourist destinations across India, but it seems to be having little effect on tourists. Days ago, pictures of overcrowded streets emerged on social media from Manali with zero regard for physical distancing norms. Notably, the Union ministry of health and family welfare had issued a warning against ‘revenge travel’ and overcrowding of these tourist spots.

"People are indulging in revenge travel with restrictions being lifted. They need to understand that the virus and the disease are still here. People roaming in hill stations and markets without maintaining physical distance and not wearing masks can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far," joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal said as he stressed on following Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.