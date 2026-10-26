After Naseeruddin Shah alleges ‘vendetta’, Kolkata film institute clarifies 6 students' rustication

The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in West Bengal's Kolkata has defended its decision to rusticate six students for a year, saying the action was taken over allegations of misconduct, including vandalism and physical assault, and not for participating in protests.

Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) students stage a demonstration after a clash erupted on Sunday over an RSS-linked outfit's event, in Kolkata, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clarification came a day after veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah expressed solidarity with the protesting students and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting those who opposed its views.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Without naming Shah, the institute, which operates under the ministry of information and broadcasting, said the disciplinary proceedings were initiated over specific incidents and that linking them to the students' right to protest misrepresented the circumstances.

"SRFTI clarifies that disciplinary action against certain students stems from specific acts of misconduct, including vandalism, defacement, and physical assault - not peaceful protest. The Institute upholds the right to peaceful dissent while ensuring accountability under its rules," the statement read.

The response comes amid a standoff between the administration and students, which has lasted for several weeks now, over alleged violence on campus, disciplinary action and demands for the resignation of vice-chancellor Santosh Ajmera.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Academic activities have remained disrupted since September 28, with students accusing the administration of failing to ensure their safety following alleged attacks involving groups linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Actor calls students ‘latest victims of vendetta’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Academic activities have remained disrupted since September 28, with students accusing the administration of failing to ensure their safety following alleged attacks involving groups linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Actor calls students ‘latest victims of vendetta’ {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A day before the institute's clarification, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah voiced support for the protesting students and accused the BJP of seeking revenge against those who disagreed with its policies.

In a video posted on Instagram, Shah alleged that the students were being targeted for demanding accountability from the institute's administration.

“The BJP… after its manipulative victory in the Bengal elections now seems all out for revenge on anyone who does not subscribe to their beliefs and their policies."

Shah went on to say that the students of SRFTI have become the “latest victims of this vendetta”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“In return for their demand for accountability from the administration, they have been served show cause notices, put under surveillance, threatened, and now have even been asked to vacate the hostels,” he said.

Shah further alleged that the authorities were attempting to intimidate aspiring filmmakers and urged people to support the students' demands.

Earlier, filmmaker Payal Kapadia had also raised questions over the alleged violence on the institute's campus on September 27.

What triggered the protests at SRFTI?

The confrontation began following clashes on September 27 during an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), a consumer awareness organisation affiliated with the RSS. Several students were reportedly injured in the incident, prompting protests and a suspension of academic activities from the following day, reported news agency PTI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tensions escalated again on October 4 when members of the Bangiyo Hindu Jagaran Mancha gathered outside the institute to protest the September 27 incident. Students alleged that stones, bricks and bottles were thrown towards the campus during the demonstration.

Following the violence, the West Bengal government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the September 27 incident.

Students have accused the institute's administration of failing to protect them and demanded an independent investigation into the alleged attacks, along with action against those responsible.

The protests intensified on October 12, when students began an indefinite sit-in outside vice-chancellor Santosh Ajmera's office, demanding his resignation.

Students allege restrictions on basic facilities

Amid the continuing agitation, students have also accused the administration of restricting their access to basic facilities, including washrooms, electricity and workspaces.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They alleged that "the electricity supply to the classroom had been disconnected from Saturday evening", leaving them without access to a space they had been "using for internet connectivity and workstation facilities".

The dispute took another turn on October 16 when the institute suspended regular academic activities in its Film and Electronic and Digital Media departments until November 13.

Students were also directed to vacate hostels and other institute premises within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the administration initiated disciplinary proceedings against several students, eventually rusticating six for a year over allegations that included assaulting the vice-chancellor and staff members and violating campus discipline.