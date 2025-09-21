After sister Rohini's cryptic post on political ambitions, Tej Pratap issues ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ warning

After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya posted a cryptic message, her elder brother and Lalu’s estranged son, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Saturday warned that anyone insulting his sisters would face Lord Krishna’s "Sudarshan Chakra" ahead of the Bihar Assembly election. As RJD’s rivals sought to use Rohini Acharya’s comments to target Tejashwi Yadav, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav stepped in to defend her.

As RJD’s rivals sought to use Acharya’s comments to target RJD's main leader Tejashwi Yadav, their elder brother, who was recently expelled from the party, stepped in.

"Rohini is much older than me. As a child, I played in her lap. The sacrifice she had made is hard for any daughter, sister and mother," Tej Pratap said, referring to her kidney donation to their father. "I am fully with my sister in the ongoing episode. Whoever dares to insult her will have to face Krishna's 'Sudarshan Chakra'," Tej Pratap declared.

Acharya, who donated a kidney to Lalu Yadav in 2022, stirred speculation in political circles with a post on X on Friday: “I have fulfilled my duty and dharma as a daughter and a sister, and I will continue to do so. I have no desire for any position, nor do I have any political ambition. For me, my self-respect is supreme.”

She also unfollowed all RJD leaders, including her brother Tejashwi Yadav, and made her account private.

Earlier, she had publicly objected to Tejashwi’s aide Sanjay Yadav occupying the front seat in the party’s campaign van.

According to unconfirmed reports cited by NDTV, Acharya was hoping for an assembly poll ticket, but the leadership turned this down. She had contested unsuccessfully from Saran in the last Lok Sabha elections.

The Bihar assembly election is expected later this year, though the Election Commission has yet to confirm the dates.

Tej Pratap Yadav to contest from Mahua constituency

In July, Tej Pratap Yadav announced his decision to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections from the Mahua seat.

His statement came weeks after being expelled from the RJD, following a later-deleted social media post about his 12-year relationship. Lalu Yadav expelled his son after Tej Pratap publicly declared he was "in a relationship" with a woman other than his estranged wife, despite their divorce case still being pending in court. Tej Pratap claimed his account had been hacked.

He currently represents the Hasanpur constituency in Samastipur, while in 2015 he won from Mahua in Vaishali district.

Meanwhile, Rohini Acharya's cryptic post on social media has given RJD’s political opponents fresh ammunition against the Yadav family.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, "Rohini Acharya is a daughter who donated a kidney for her father. She has expressed her pain through a tweet. Now, Lalu Yadav, as the head of the family, it is your responsibility to decide who is at fault". RJD has yet to issue a public response to Acharya’s remarks.