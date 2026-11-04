Agnipath rejig: Decoding the new rules

The Agnipath scheme is set for a reset, with the Union cabinet extending the tenure of Agniveers and opening up another route to service in the forces for them. Here is a look at what the changes mean for Agniveers, how the revised arrangement will work and what lies ahead for those seeking to join forces.
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What was the original tenure?
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Agniveers were originally recruited for four years. At the end of this period, 25% of them were to be enrolled in the armed forces for a full term. The remaining 75% were to be released from the three services in a phased manner, starting the middle of November.
What has changed?
Under the revised arrangement, the remaining 75% of Agniveers will be offered an additional two-year engagement period, extending their four-year tenure to six years.
What happens after the extended period?
After completing the additional two years, willing Agniveers, who meet the selection criteria, will be enrolled in the armed forces.
What are the selection criteria?
Operational skills and discipline will be at the centre of the assessment process.
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What is the aim of the change?
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What is the aim of the change?
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The revised arrangement is intended to retain trained personnel for a longer period and provide the army, air force and navy with greater continuity and experience while maintaining a youthful force.
What will the seniority structure be?
25% of Agniveers enrolled in the forces after the initial four-year engagement will be senior to those enrolled after completing the additional two-year period.
What will be the remuneration framework?
Agniveers will receive ₹43,500 per month in the fifth year and ₹47,500 per month in the sixth year.
How many Agniveers are currently serving in the armed forces?
There are 300,000 Agniveers across the three services under the scheme introduced in 2022.
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