Ahead of UP elections, PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway today

Months ahead of assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway that would connect the Uttar Pradesh capital to the eastern regions of the state,

Modi will inaugurate the expressway, constructed at an estimated cost of ₹22,497 crore, at an event in Sultanpur district. After the launch, the Prime Minister will witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 kilometre airstrip constructed on the expressway.

“Eastern UP, which was neglected after independence, is now moving at a fast pace on the path of development. The expressway will become the backbone of the economy of the eastern UP. At eight spots on the expressway, the state government will develop an industrial corridor to give fillip to industrial and business activities. The state government has issued a notification for the development of the industrial corridor,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, however, accused the BJP government of taking credit for a project whose foundation was laid during his government.

“The SP government completed the Agra Expressway within 22 months whereas the BJP government is inaugurating an incomplete Purvanchal Expressway. The people are aware of the fact and they cannot be misled,” he claimed.

The BJP dismissed the “lies” of the SP chief. Taking a swipe at Yadav, the party said the former chief minister would next take credit for building the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

“The manner in which Akhilesh Yadav is beating the drum of kagazi (on paper only) expressway, his next tweet will be that ‘Ram temple has also been built by the Samajwadi Party government.’ Take this credit also Akhilesh Ji...when you tell so many lies then one more lie can do…” the party posted on its Twitter handle.

Political observer SK Srivastava said, “Fearing that the farmers’ agitation as well as Samajwadi Party- Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance will make a dent in its electoral fortunes in west UP in the 2022 assembly election, the BJP has set its eyes on eastern UP to retain power. That the battle for eastern UP will be decisive in deciding the fate of the political parties could be gauged from the fact that of the 403 assembly seats in the state, 160 are in this region.”