Ahmedabad AI171 plane crash: Pilot Sumeet Sabharwal's body brought to Mumbai

The body of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, pilot of the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad last week, were brought to Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said. Captain Sumeet Sabharwal lived with his elderly parents in Mumbai.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

The casket carrying the body of Sabharwal reached the Mumbai airport by a flight in the morning and will be taken to his residence, located at Jal Vayu Vihar in Powai, by his family members, an official said.

The body will be kept at Sabharwal's home for an hour for people to pay homage, and his last rites will later be held at Chakala electric cremation ground, he said.

Sabharwal (56) lived with his elderly parents in Mumbai.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one on board the plane died along with 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex.

The ill-fated flight was under the command of Capt Sabharwal along with First Officer Clive Kundar. While Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, Kundar 1,100 hours, the DGCA earlier said in a statement.