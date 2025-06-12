Ahmedabad plane crash: Pilots onboard Air India flight had 9,300 hours of flying experience

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad during takeoff was carrying 242 persons aboard, of which 232 were passengers and 12 crew members. While an investigation has been initiated, no confirmation has been given on the cause of the crash. (REUTERS)

The flight AI-171, flying from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed about five minutes after take-off from Runway 23 of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

While an investigation has been initiated, no confirmation has been given on the cause of the crash. According to PTI, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will launch a probe into the accident, an official said.

The official added that AAIB's Director General and Director of Investigation will leave for Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation, ordering rescue and relief operations. The airport, which had been closed following the crash, has now been reopened for operations.

Who were the pilots on board the Air India flight?

The two pilots onboard the flight were Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar. Both pilots combined had 9,300 hours of flying experience. While Sabharwal had an experience of 8,200 hours, Kundar had a flying experience of 1,100 hours.

Apart from the pilots, there were 10 persons in the cabin crew onboard. The pilots had reportedly issued a ‘Mayday’ call shortly after take-off, which did not get any response from the air traffic control (ATC). Visuals showed thick black smoke emerging from the site of the crash, which was right outside the perimeter of the Ahmedabad airport.

The plane crashed on the premises of BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar. The crash in the residential quarters of the college has reportedly caused damage to buildings in the premises, PTI quoted eyewitnesses as saying. “There are several five-floor buildings which serve as residential quarters. Many people in those apartments were injured as the buildings also caught fire,” an eyewitness told PTI.