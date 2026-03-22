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    AI can aid judiciary but not replace judges: SC Justice Vikram Nath

    Justice Vikram Nath says AI can aid courts but cannot replace judges, stressing human judgment, ethics and nuance in judicial decision-making.

    Published on: Mar 22, 2026 6:49 PM IST
    By Ayesha Arvind, Bengaluru
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    Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath said on Sunday that while Artificial Intelligence (AI) can serve as an effective aid for the judiciary, it can “never replace judges or the work they do.”

    Supreme Court judge Vikram Nath highlights limits of AI in judiciary (Representative photo)
    Supreme Court judge Vikram Nath highlights limits of AI in judiciary (Representative photo)

    Speaking at a conference organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association in Bengaluru on global perspectives on judicial governance and the role of AI, Justice Nath spoke about the limits of technology in legal decision-making.

    He said, “While AI may assist with research and improve efficiency, it cannot substitute the trained mind of a lawyer or the ethical and disciplined judgment that a judge must exercise.”

    “Technology may help draft a note, collate data, etc., but it can never replace a judge or the work that judges do,” he added.

    Emphasising that there is no fixed formula for judicial decision-making, Justice Nath said, “Even cases arising from the same law require different approaches based on facts and context. AI cannot grasp or replicate this nuance.”

    In matters such as bail or commercial settlements, he said judges often make differentiated assessments. “In a case involving ten accused in the same FIR, a judge may grant bail to nine and deny it to one. AI cannot make that distinction,” he said.

    He added, “While AI can widen access and improve transparency, it also carries certain risks.”

    Justice Nath urged the legal community to engage with AI responsibly, without compromising core judicial values.

    • Ayesha Arvind
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ayesha Arvind

      Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor, specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She tracks high courts and tribunals, bringing key legal developments and their broader impact to the forefront.Read More

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