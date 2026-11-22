Madurai , Senior AIADMK leader R B Udhayakumar on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the agrarian crisis in the Cauvery delta, alleging that he was more focused on changing his hairstyle than addressing the plight of debt-ridden farmers.

AIADMK's Udhayakumar slams CM Vijay over farmers' distress, jibes at focus on hairstyle more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a video statement, Udhayakumar said voters who had elected Vijay expecting change were instead being handed disappointment.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Referring to media and social media buzz over the chief minister's appearance at a wedding reception in Chennai the previous day where Vijay attended the reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander the former minister contrasted the attention given to his appearance with the distress in the state's farming belt.

"When the chief minister was an actor, spending time and care on his hairstyle caused no harm to anyone. Will he now devote the same care and time he spends on changing his hairstyle to bringing about a change in the lives of Tamil Nadu's farmers," Udhayakumar asked.

While CM Vijay's new look at the wedding may have been "a feast for the eyes," the suffering of farmers brought only tears, he said, questioning where growers could turn when the CM's hairstyle made headlines even as indebted farmers were dying by suicide.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Udhayakumar highlighted the recent death of Chelladurai alias Chockalingam, a farmer from Kulathukkudiyiruppu in Avudaiyarkoil taluk of Pudukkottai district, who cultivated Samba paddy on seven acres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Udhayakumar highlighted the recent death of Chelladurai alias Chockalingam, a farmer from Kulathukkudiyiruppu in Avudaiyarkoil taluk of Pudukkottai district, who cultivated Samba paddy on seven acres. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to him, Chockalingam took his own life on his farm after his crops withered twice due to water shortage, leaving him unable to repay his loans.

Pointing out that Samba and Thaladi crops are normally raised on over 18 lakh acres across the Cauvery delta districts, Udhayakumar said the Kuruvai crop had already failed due to the delayed release of water from the Mettur Dam.

Subsequent releases were insufficient to sustain the full cultivation cycle, causing Samba and Thaladi crops to wither and trapping cultivators in heavy debt, he alleged.

He urged the state government to immediately inspect the Cauvery delta, declare it drought-affected, and disburse compensation, crop insurance, and relief on a war footing to prevent further suicides.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Udhayakumar also described the Supreme Court's dismissal of two petitions on Tamil Nadu's Cauvery water share as a major setback.

The apex court had recently rejected applications filed by the state seeking directions to Karnataka for additional water release, observing that monitoring and shortfall assessments should be left to the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee .

Udhayakumar criticised CM Vijay's "continued silence" on the Cauvery issue, saying it had angered farmers and risked harming Tamil Nadu's interests.

Recalling that previous AIADMK administrations led by former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami had provided drought relief to protect delta farmers, Udhayakumar asked whether CM Vijay would use his authority to bring relief to the agrarian community and adopt those regimes as a model.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.