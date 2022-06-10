AIMIM backs MVA Rajya Sabha candidates in Maharashtra: ‘Laid certain conditions’

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to vote for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the party's state unit president Imtiaz Jaleel said on Friday morning. Jaleel said the decision has been taken to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but the party's “political/ideological differences” with Shiv Sena, a partner in the MVA government, will continue.

The AIMIM leader said that the party “laid certain conditions related to the development of our MLAs constituencies in Dhulia and Malegaon". It also demanded the state government appoint a minority member to Maharashtra Public Service Commission and “take steps” to increase the income of the Maharashtra Wakf Board.

“Also demanded reservations for Muslims,” Jaleel tweeted.

“Our 2 AIMIM Maharashtra MLAs have been asked to vote for @INCIndia candidate @ShayarImran for Rajya Sabha seat. We extend our best wishes to him!”

Arithmetic and alliances in focus before today’s Rajya Sabha elections

Maharashtra will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls after more than two decades as there are seven candidates in the fray for six seats. On Thursday, the political parties were engaged in hectic parleys to fine-tune their strategy for the uncertain seventh seat.

Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress MLAs lodged in different hotels and resorts in Mumbai will leave for the state assembly just before the polling begins, reported PTI citing sources in the ruling coalition.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, and BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw went into a huddle with leaders of their respective parties in Mumbai to give final touches to their strategy.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP), Praful Patel (NCP), Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena), and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress) are in the fray for the six seats of Rajya Sabha.

