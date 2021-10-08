Air Force Day: Paratroopers re-enact 1971 Tangail airdrop as celebrations begin

The Indian Air Force (IAF) began the celebrations to mark its 89th raising day - when the force was established. The celebrations are taking place at Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Three paratroopers were seen flying down from the sky carrying the Indian Tricolour together with the IAF flag. This was a depiction of the Tangail airdrop operation, mounted during the 1971 war. In the re-enactment of the famous operation, three paratroopers, including one from the Army, jumped from a vinatge Dakota transport aircraft.

Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari inspected the parade at the 89th foundation day at the airbase. He also presented Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) to officers on the occasion.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane also attended the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon airbase.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, as a supporting force of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force. Initially known as the Royal Indian Air Force, the prefix Royal was dropped in 1950 when India transitioned into a Republic. The IAF is the air wing of the Indian Armed Forces and the fourth largest air force in the world. It is headed by an Air Chief Marshal (ACM), while the President of India is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

President Ram Nath Kovind wished the IAF warriors and other officials on the force's raising day. "Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. Nation is proud of Indian Air Force which has proved its competency & capability time & again during peace & war. I'm sure IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence," he said on Twitter.

The 2021 IAF Day parade is being held as a tribute to the heroes of the 1971 war, which saw India defeat Pakistan, and led to the birth of Bangladesh.

Rafale, Tejas, Jaguar, MiG-29 and Mirage 2000 have also been included in the celebration; they will fly over the marchpast together.

Additionally, Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters will perform the Meghna formation.